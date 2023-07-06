Maryland’s BBQ & Jerk Festival: A Celebration of Jamaican Culture, Flavors, and Music

Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Howard County Jerk Festival + Battle of the Jerk Chefs, where we celebrate and enjoy live music, delicious Caribbean cuisine, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Battle of the Chefs: A Culinary Showdown

Calling all talented chefs! Showcase your skills at our Battle of the Chefs competition.

Compete for a generous cash prize and gain recognition at this vibrant festival.

Apply at reggaelovefest.com to secure your spot.

Live Music and Entertainment

Enjoy a fantastic lineup of local musicians performing live throughout the event.

Immerse yourself in the rhythms of reggae, dancehall, and soca music.

Family-Friendly and Accessible

Children enter the festival for free, making it a perfect family outing.

Delicious Jamaican Cuisine

Indulge in a variety of Jamaican delights

including Escovitch Fish, Curry Chicken, Curry Goat, Pork, and Jerk Chicken.

All dishes are served with Rice, Peas, and Plantain, providing an authentic taste of Jamaican cuisine.

Important Information:

Coolers are allowed, but only water and fruits are permitted inside.

Please refrain from bringing alcohol to the event.

Feel free to bring your own tents, chairs, and umbrellas for your comfort.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich flavors, vibrant music, and friendly ambiance of the Howard County Annual Jerk Festival. Create lasting memories with friends and family at this unforgettable celebration of Jamaican culture.