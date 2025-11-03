Maroon 5: LOVE IS LIKE Tour

Los Angeles pop-rock band Maroon 5 burst onto the scene in 2002 with debut album Songs About Jane, which featured a successful string of singles that included “This Love,” “Sunday Morning,” and “She Will Be Loved.” Fronted by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, Maroon 5 is rounded out by rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist and sampler Sam Farrar.

Maroon 5 have released seven studio albums to date, tracking through blends of rock, funk, R&B, and pop with chart-topping singles like “Moves Like Jagger” and “Sugar.” Having cultivated a reputation for bright production and energetic hooks, the band have headlined multiple world tours and performed at major global events, including the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019. Known for a staunch commitment to the environment, Maroon 5 have partnered with non-profit organization Reverb since 2008 to reduce their carbon footprint on tour, and the bandmates are members of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

Over the course of their career, Maroon 5 have earned three Grammy Awards and sold over 120 million records. The band is hitting the road in October of 2025 for the LOVE IS LIKE Tour.