Market Madness Table Tennis Showdown
Sunday, April 21, 2024

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Union Market

Union Market Plaza

$50 for team of two $25 for individual registration

About This Event

Join Union Market District, DC Fray and Playtime Project for our third annual Market Madness Table Tennis Tournament on Sunday, April 21 from 2 – 6 p.m. We’re welcoming players of all skill levels and enthusiasts of all ages to come test their reflexes with some ping pong to benefit the Playtime Project.

Whether you’re playing in the tournament or there to cheer, enjoy food and drinks from the great retailers of Union Market plus live music from local artists. 

 

Playtime Project is a non-profit organization that offers transformative play experiences for children experiencing family housing insecurity in D.C. shelters. Learn more about the Playtime Project.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Email us at [email protected].

Date

Sunday, April 21, 2024 02:00 pm

Location

Union Market Plaza
