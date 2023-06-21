Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Wolf Trap - Filene CenterMore details
Brazilian artist Marisa Monte has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide for more than 30 years. Her hit songs, “Ainda Bem,” “Amor I Love You,” “Infinito Particular,” and “Vento Sardo” blend her early love of samba and classic MPB (Brazilian pop) with a wide-ranging mastery of songwriting and arrangement. The four-time Grammy Award-winner’s frequent collaborator, singer-songwriter Rodrigo Amarante opens the show.
