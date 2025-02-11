Mardi Gras Party featuring STARCRUSH at The 507

Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Anti-Valentine’s Singles Mixer
MONKO Dispensary
The 507More details
Bring your beads, bring your friends, The 507 is bringing Bourbon Street to Barracks Row! Drink specials, & live music by STARCRUSH!
Follow the Barracks Row Main Street 5 PM Mardi Gras Parade straight into The 507 Events space to keep the party going. Then, after the second line band concludes, enjoy more live music from STARCRUSH, the premiere party/rock band in the Mid-Atlantic.
What to Know:
The Mardi Gras Party is open to all ages
Free Entry for the first 100 guests or anyone under 12
After the first 100, $10 per person
Drink specials – beer, wine, mixed, and hurricanes
Unlimited drink package available at the bar
Must be 21 with a valid I.D. to purchase alcohol
InterestsDance
NeighborhoodCapital Hill
Share with friends