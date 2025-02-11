Mardi Gras Party featuring STARCRUSH at The 507

Bring your beads, bring your friends, The 507 is bringing Bourbon Street to Barracks Row! Drink specials, & live music by STARCRUSH!

Follow the Barracks Row Main Street 5 PM Mardi Gras Parade straight into The 507 Events space to keep the party going. Then, after the second line band concludes, enjoy more live music from STARCRUSH, the premiere party/rock band in the Mid-Atlantic.

What to Know:

The Mardi Gras Party is open to all ages

Free Entry for the first 100 guests or anyone under 12

After the first 100, $10 per person

Drink specials – beer, wine, mixed, and hurricanes

Unlimited drink package available at the bar

Must be 21 with a valid I.D. to purchase alcohol