Mardi Gras Party featuring STARCRUSH at The 507
Saturday, March 1, 2025

Mardi Gras Party featuring STARCRUSH at The 507

507 8th Street SE, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, US
Capital Hill

The 507

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free entry to the first 100 guests. After 100, $10 per person.

About This Event

Bring your beads, bring your friends, The 507 is bringing Bourbon Street to Barracks Row! Drink specials, & live music by STARCRUSH!

Follow the Barracks Row Main Street 5 PM Mardi Gras Parade straight into The 507 Events space to keep the party going. Then, after the second line band concludes, enjoy more live music from STARCRUSH, the premiere party/rock band in the Mid-Atlantic.

What to Know:

The Mardi Gras Party is open to all ages
Free Entry for the first 100 guests or anyone under 12
After the first 100, $10 per person
Drink specials – beer, wine, mixed, and hurricanes
Unlimited drink package available at the bar
Must be 21 with a valid I.D. to purchase alcohol

Tags

Dance

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, March 1, 2025 04:26 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

The 507
View Map