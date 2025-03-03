March Reading

Mark your calendar, grab your friends, and head to Sonny’s Pizza on March 18th at 7pm for our reading featuring Andy Shallal and nine other local writers! Whether you’re a bookworm, an inspiring writer, or just enjoy listening to stories, The Inner Loop readings have something for everyone. Our mission is to create an inclusive writing community in DC, so we encourage you to grab some food, a drink, and meet other literature lovers. We can’t wait to see you there!