Makers Market at Westpost brings together 20 local creators and artists for an afternoon of outdoor shopping on the plaza. Explore trendy and unique creations, enjoy ambient music from the live DJ, and take in all the plaza has to offer from tasty dining options to retail shops and services. The markets are free to attend and parking is available on-site.

The Market will be open on the first Sunday of each month starting in April and ending in October, from 12 – 5 PM. Each market will feature some new vendors and some returning vendors.