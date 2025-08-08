Maker Market + Brewfest at The Stacks 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Maker Market + Brewfest at The Stacks 2025

101 V Street Southwest Washington, DC 20003
Southwest

The Stacks

GA: Free | Tasting Admission: $28.45 | VIP Admission: $43.36

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 2 free GA tasting tickets Redemption Info

About This Event

Join us for a Makers Market & Brewfest at the Stacks, a fun afternoon of shopping the best artisan makers in the DMV, tasting beer and brews from local breweries, live music, and more. September 13 from 12pm – 6pm. We’re bringing the neighborhood to life.

 

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Live Music Entertainment
  • Makers Market featuring Local Vendors
  • Beer, Wine and Fall Tastings
  • Lawn Games

 

THE MUSIC LINE UP:

  • Band 1 – To Be Announced
  • Band 2 – To Be Announced

 

Whether you’re coming solo, with a partner, or a group of friends, this is your chance to dance into the sunset, meet your neighbors, and try something new. Come early, grab a drink, and get ready to move.

 

TICKETING:

General Admission – Free with RSVP

  • Pre Event Notifications
  • Event Entry
  • Access to ALL Vendor Booths
  • Live Band Performances
  • Access to Cash Bar
  • Access to Free Programming (ie. Lawn Games, Makers Market, etc.)

Swag Bags

Available to the first 50 attendees

Tasting Admission – $25

  • Includes ALL General Admission Perks
  • 5 tastings (beer, cider, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic options)
  • One branded souvenir tasting cup

VIP Admission – $39

  • Includes ALL Tasting Admission Perks
  • 2 full-pour drinks at the Bar

 

Learn more about The Stacks here.

 

Thank You To Our Partners

URBN Market and DC Fray

Saturday, September 13, 2025 12:00 pm

The Stacks
