Maker Market + Brewfest at The Stacks 2025

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 2 free GA tasting tickets Redemption Info
Join us for a Makers Market & Brewfest at the Stacks, a fun afternoon of shopping the best artisan makers in the DMV, tasting beer and brews from local breweries, live music, and more. September 13 from 12pm – 6pm. We’re bringing the neighborhood to life.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
THE MUSIC LINE UP:
Whether you’re coming solo, with a partner, or a group of friends, this is your chance to dance into the sunset, meet your neighbors, and try something new. Come early, grab a drink, and get ready to move.
TICKETING:
General Admission – Free with RSVP
Swag Bags
Available to the first 50 attendees
Tasting Admission – $25
VIP Admission – $39
Learn more about The Stacks here.
Thank You To Our Partners
URBN Market and DC Fray
