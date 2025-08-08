Maker Market + Brewfest at The Stacks 2025

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 2 free GA tasting tickets Redemption Info

Join us for a Makers Market & Brewfest at the Stacks, a fun afternoon of shopping the best artisan makers in the DMV, tasting beer and brews from local breweries, live music, and more. September 13 from 12pm – 6pm. We’re bringing the neighborhood to life.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Live Music Entertainment

Makers Market featuring Local Vendors

Beer, Wine and Fall Tastings

Lawn Games

THE MUSIC LINE UP:

Band 1 – To Be Announced

Band 2 – To Be Announced

Whether you’re coming solo, with a partner, or a group of friends, this is your chance to dance into the sunset, meet your neighbors, and try something new. Come early, grab a drink, and get ready to move.

TICKETING:

General Admission – Free with RSVP

Pre Event Notifications

Event Entry

Access to ALL Vendor Booths

Live Band Performances

Access to Cash Bar

Access to Free Programming (ie. Lawn Games, Makers Market, etc.)

Swag Bags

Available to the first 50 attendees

Tasting Admission – $25

Includes ALL General Admission Perks

5 tastings (beer, cider, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic options)

One branded souvenir tasting cup

VIP Admission – $39

Includes ALL Tasting Admission Perks

2 full-pour drinks at the Bar

Learn more about The Stacks here.

