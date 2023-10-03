Make Your Own Tea Blend Workshop w/Savory Blends Tea

learn about various herbs/teas, how to pair your ingredients, how it’s best enjoyed and how they can support your wellbeing.

*You will design your blend, name it and package it to take home with you. All supplies provided.

*Tea & light refreshments will be provided.

*All attendees will receive a goody bag with a surprise tea blend from Savory Blends Tea Co.’s collection, steeping guide, teaspoon and tea infuser.

Any questions? email [email protected]

—

For a full refund to your original payment method, attendees must reach out to the Event Organizer for a refund 7 days in advance to the event. If after 7 days before the event, a credit to your account will be given.

If an event is postponed, rescheduled, or moved, your tickets are still valid for the new date and no further action is required. Emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of any available refund options for the event.

—

About the Instructor:

Lori, aka “The Tea Lady”, is the founder of Savory Blends Tea Co. Based in Richmond, VA, Lori is a life-long tea enthusiast and has traveled the world discovering teas to add to her ever -expanding collection. These days she enjoys creating custom blends and educating budding tea lovers about the medicinal benefits of tea. The inspiration to create Savory Blends Tea Co. was born after reading an article in “Essence” magazine about entrepreneurship. This sparked a light in her, and Savory Blends Tea Co. felt like the natural next step into her tea obsession. Her ultimate goal is to turn tea nay-sayers into tea lovers. She can usually be found hosting a tea party, workshop or at a festival/ local farmer’s market chatting and pouring a sample of your soon to be favorite tea!