Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Main Hall Holiday Market
50 Massachusetts Ave. NE Washington, DC 20002
Union Station D.C. in the Main HallMore details
About This Event
Main Hall Holiday Market
Wednesday, December 17th
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
The Main Hall Holiday Market is back again!
Join us in the beautiful Main Hall from Wednesday, December 17th through Saturday, December 20th (11am-7pm each day) for our 3rd annual Holiday Market, featuring 40+ local vendors, artists and makers!
Each day will feature live musical performances, surprise and delight moments, as well as the return of our 1908 Holiday pop-up bar! Stop by for a beer, cocktail or glass of wine after you shop for all your gifting needs this holiday season!
Check back here for more information on performances, featured vendors and other exciting updates!
Tags
Share with friends