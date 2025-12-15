The Main Hall Holiday Market is back again!

Join us in the beautiful Main Hall from Wednesday, December 17th through Saturday, December 20th (11am-7pm each day) for our 3rd annual Holiday Market, featuring 40+ local vendors, artists and makers!

Each day will feature live musical performances, surprise and delight moments, as well as the return of our 1908 Holiday pop-up bar! Stop by for a beer, cocktail or glass of wine after you shop for all your gifting needs this holiday season!

Check back here for more information on performances, featured vendors and other exciting updates!