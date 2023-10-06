Concert pianist, educator, and environmentalist Mahani Teave performs with beguiling intensity and virtuosity. Considered one of the world’s preeminent Rapa Nui (Easter Island, Chile) musicians, she balances strength and delicacy in her playing. Teave fell in love with her instrument when the first piano arrived on the Island with a visiting teacher in 1992. Over the next decade, Teave honed her rich phrasing and luminous and powerful technique through intense studies in Chile, at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and in Berlin. Following subsequent tours of Europe and Asia, Teave returned home to provide the Island’s youth high quality classical and traditional Polynesian musical experiences that shaped her—establishing a free school of music that gives space to Easter Island’s creative energy and overflowing potential, a testament to Teave’s vision for environmental sustainability. Named twice as one of the 100 Women Leaders of her country, Teave is also recipient of the Scotiabank Advancement of Women Award, and was named honorary Vice President of the World Indigenous Business Forum in 2017. As Teave says, “you feel that you are in a better world when you’re in a recital,” and her performance at the Terrace Theater promises to confirm this.