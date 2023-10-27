Magician David Corsaro

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Back to School Bash
The Modern at Art Place
Capital HiltonMore details
If you think you’ve seen it all, think again, because Corsaro’s bag of tricks is deeper than your friend’s conspiracy theories.
He’s not your typical pull-a-rabbit-outta-a-hat kind of guy – oh no, he’s more like pull-your-mind-outta-your-skull kind of guy.
David Corsaro is a featured performer in 4 different off-Broadway magic shows in NYC and recently completed 28 shows at the world-famous “Magic Castle” in Los Angeles. Last year, David appeared on the hit TV show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and guess what? HE FOOLED THEM! (see video below)
So grab your tickets and prepare for an evening that’ll leave you amazed!
InterestsLive performances
NeighborhoodDowntown
Share with friends