Tuesday, October 10, 2023

“Macbeth In Stride” at Shakespeare Theatre

450 7th St. NW, DC
Downtown

Shakespeare Theatre Center

Tickets from $25

Through a range of musical genres — pop, rock, gospel and R&B — this production melds a rock concert with a play in a contemporary take on the Bard’s classic tragedy that explores just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman, as told from the POV of the murderous Lady Macbeth. Times vary.

Performing artsLive performances

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 07:30 pm

