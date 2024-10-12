M4TR, Shelley Star & The Galaxy and Astronaut Class

M4TR

M4TR brings you apocalyptic dance music from the Retrofuture, a sonic dimension where new wave, synthpop, disco, punk, funk, soul, reggae, ska and rap live on eternally. M4TR fans span the globe and has tallied 1.3M+ streams on Spotify and other platforms. The band released its No Tomorrow EP in May 2023 which was shortlisted as a Wammie Award Finalist for Best Electronic Album. They will be celebrating the release of M4TR LIVE – an album recorded at Jammin Java in February 2024, including new live versions of the hits “Hooks” “Siren Song” “In It To Win It” and “No Tomorrow.”

Shelley Star and the Galaxy

Shelley Star is an interplanetarily renowned performer. With fellow artists of her home Planet Glam in tow, she uses her multidisciplinary talents of song, dance, and theatrics to explore a brand new musical universe. With influences like Lady Gaga, The Killers, and ABBA, Shelley and her band The Galaxy blend the future and past of great music to be experienced in the present timeline.

Astronaut Class

Space-based rockers, Astronaut Class, have come down from orbit with their debut album in hand. Astronaut Class recorded their debut album at Spotify’s Noteable Studio in Nashville, TN, with engineer/producer JD Tiner (Birdtalker, Andrew Ripp) at the helm. Production wrapped on the album in late 2023 following the release of the band’s first two singles, “Dancing for Two” and “Keep it to Myself.” The 12-song galactic epic launched August 9th, 2024, with new single “Ain’t Done Lovin’ You” leading the way. You can catch Astronaut Class supporting their album in the DC/Baltimore area with future shows slated across the universe.