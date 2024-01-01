M4TR, 5th of Four, The Invisibles at Jammin Java

Three-hours eclectic dance rock, synthpop and punk pop from DC’s best local bands. M4TR is recording a live album!

M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution)

M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution) brings you rebellious dance-rock from the Retro-Future – what tomorrow sounds like from the past. The band comes from a distant plane on the space-time continuum – where synthwave, disco, punk, blues, funk, soul, and rap live on eternally. The band has a global audience, tallying 700,000+ streams on Spotify and 1M+ cross-platform streams to date, and released its No Tomorrow EP in May 2023. M4TR is working on the back half of M4TR’s next album, Love Is The Revolution, with new singles slated for 2024. Follow M4TR on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest sights and sounds.

5th of Four:

Formed in Falls Church, Virginia in 2021, 5th of Four has quickly built a loyal following with their combination of heavy guitar riffs, jazzy melodies, and catchy lyrics. From power chord driven pop-rock to acoustic-based power-ballads, there’s something for everyone in every show. Rapidly becoming one of Reverb Nation’s Top 10 Artists in Alexandria/Falls Church and Top 25 Artists in the DC area, as well as finishing second in Washington City Papers Best Original Bands in DC in both 2022 and 2023, they make sure you get your money’s worth every time they set foot on stage. Check out their debut album “Hold On Tight” on all major streaming platforms.

The Invisibles:

The Invisibles are “eclectic, progressive indie rock,” featuring theatrical performances of original songs and covers across a broad range of musical styles. Fans of 60’s psychedelia, 70’s prog rock, and 90’s grunge will not be disappointed, but we are always introducing new surprises into the setlist. Features powerful female singers over dual guitars and an amazing rhythm section.