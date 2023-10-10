M4C Intro to Climbing Class & Bouldering Day!

From 11am-12pm we will learn all the basics of Bouldering, including technique, safety, and climbing etiquette. After class, we will be able to climb freely.

No experience necessary. All participants MUST fill out a waiver to attend.

Rental shoes included. Wear athletic clothes and bring a water bottle!

Email Tyler at [email protected] if you have any questions.

BY REGISTERING, YOU AGREE TO M4C’S WAVIER AND CONDITIONS.