Sunday, October 22, 2023

M4C Intro to Climbing Class & Bouldering Day!

1611 Eckington Pl. NE #150, DC
NoMa

Bouldering Project

Donation based

About This Event

From 11am-12pm we will learn all the basics of Bouldering, including technique, safety, and climbing etiquette. After class, we will be able to climb freely.

No experience necessary. All participants MUST fill out a waiver to attend.

Rental shoes included. Wear athletic clothes and bring a water bottle!

Email Tyler at [email protected] if you have any questions.

BY REGISTERING, YOU AGREE TO M4C’S WAVIER AND CONDITIONS.

Self-Carefitness

Neighborhood

Date

Sunday, October 22, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Bouldering Project
