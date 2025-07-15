Lūneh + Dupont Circle Neighbors Night

Join us for an evening of community, connection, and celebration as we open the doors to Lūneh Yoga, a serene and thoughtfully curated wellness studio in the heart of Dupont Circle.

Step into a beautiful new space designed to nurture the mind, body, soul, and spirit—a sanctuary for holistic healing, mindfulness, and movement.

✨ Event Highlights:

🧘‍♀️ Tour the Studio – Explore one of DC’s most tranquil yoga and Pilates spaces.

🌿 Meet the Founders – Connect with Lūneh’s co-founders, Anahita and Sohair, and hear their vision for community-centered wellness.

🌟 Meet the Instructors – Learn about our offerings and teaching styles.

🍷 Refreshments – Enjoy wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and light snacks, generously provided by Dupont Circle BID.

🎟️ Raffle Entry – Enter for a chance to win a complimentary Sound Bath class.

💫 Exclusive Membership Offer – Sign up for our special Founding Members Unlimited Monthly Membership at a limited-time rate.