Lūneh + Dupont Circle Neighbors Night

Saturday, September 6th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top at Tysons II
Lūneh YogaMore details
Join us for an evening of community, connection, and celebration as we open the doors to Lūneh Yoga, a serene and thoughtfully curated wellness studio in the heart of Dupont Circle.
Step into a beautiful new space designed to nurture the mind, body, soul, and spirit—a sanctuary for holistic healing, mindfulness, and movement.
✨ Event Highlights:
🧘♀️ Tour the Studio – Explore one of DC’s most tranquil yoga and Pilates spaces.
🌿 Meet the Founders – Connect with Lūneh’s co-founders, Anahita and Sohair, and hear their vision for community-centered wellness.
🌟 Meet the Instructors – Learn about our offerings and teaching styles.
🍷 Refreshments – Enjoy wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and light snacks, generously provided by Dupont Circle BID.
🎟️ Raffle Entry – Enter for a chance to win a complimentary Sound Bath class.
💫 Exclusive Membership Offer – Sign up for our special Founding Members Unlimited Monthly Membership at a limited-time rate.
InterestsEvents, fitness, Food + Drink, wellness
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
