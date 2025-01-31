Lunar New Year Celebration

A contemporary culinary destination where innovative design meets impeccable service. Nestled in the heart of Georgetown, CUT by Wolfgang Puck presents a fine-dining experience featuring the finest selections of beef, complemented by fresh, locally inspired dishes that embody the vibrant spirit of Washington, D.C.

The restaurant boasts two iconic bars: one at the entrance, providing a stylish and inviting setting for pre-dinner drinks, and a second atop the hotel, offering breathtaking city views alongside a menu of bespoke cocktails, curated wines, and craft beers. For private gatherings, our exclusive 14-seat dining room provides an intimate space for celebrations, meetings, or special occasions.

To ensure an exceptional experience for all guests, we request 24 hours’ notice for cancellations. Late changes may result in a $25pp fee. Guests can bring their own wines (not featured on our extensive list), with a corkage fee of $45 per bottle or $90 per magnum, limit 2 per table.