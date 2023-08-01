Lowertown, Berra, Pinky Lemon live at Comet Ping Pong

New York/Atlanta based band Lowertown consists of Olivia O. (Olive Osby) and Avsha (Avshalom Weinberg). meeting in math class their sophomore year of high school, the two became friends over their shared taste in music. since olive and avsha were both already writing, recording, and releasing songs under their respective solo projects, they decided the summer going into their junior year they were going to form a band with just the two of them. the name of the band was chosen at night on a beach on the border of quebec and montreal. that following school year, they released their debut project . written, recorded, performed and produced entirely in avsha’s basement. and the rest is history.