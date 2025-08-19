Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Monday, August 25, 2025
Love Island Reunion Watch Party
7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102
Ticket provides free admission to the Love Island Reunion Watch Party at Shipgarten. RSVP required for entry. Space is limited, so secure your spot early.
About This Event
Love Island Reunion Watch Party at Shipgarten
Step into the ultimate island vibe this Monday night at Shipgarten! We’re bringing you all the romance, drama, and surprises of Love Island on the big screen — paired with great food, drinks, hookah, and the perfect outdoor atmosphere.
What to Expect:
• 11 Big-screen viewings of the Love Island Reunion
• Signature cocktails & happy hour specials to sip while you watch starting at 6 pm
• Best hookah in the city
• Delicious food options to keep you fueled
• A lively crowd and fun vibes all night long
