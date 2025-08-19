Love Island Reunion Watch Party
Monday, August 25, 2025

Love Island Reunion Watch Party

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102
Tysons Corner // McLean

Shipgarten

Ticket provides free admission to the Love Island Reunion Watch Party at Shipgarten. RSVP required for entry. Space is limited, so secure your spot early.

About This Event

Love Island Reunion Watch Party at Shipgarten

Step into the ultimate island vibe this Monday night at Shipgarten! We’re bringing you all the romance, drama, and surprises of Love Island on the big screen — paired with great food, drinks, hookah, and the perfect outdoor atmosphere.

What to Expect:

• 11 Big-screen viewings of the Love Island Reunion

• Signature cocktails & happy hour specials to sip while you watch starting at 6 pm

• Best hookah in the city

• Delicious food options to keep you fueled

• A lively crowd and fun vibes all night long

Date

Monday, August 25, 2025 09:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Shipgarten
