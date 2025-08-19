Love Island Reunion Watch Party at Shipgarten

Step into the ultimate island vibe this Monday night at Shipgarten! We’re bringing you all the romance, drama, and surprises of Love Island on the big screen — paired with great food, drinks, hookah, and the perfect outdoor atmosphere.

What to Expect:

• 11 Big-screen viewings of the Love Island Reunion

• Signature cocktails & happy hour specials to sip while you watch starting at 6 pm

• Best hookah in the city

• Delicious food options to keep you fueled

• A lively crowd and fun vibes all night long