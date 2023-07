About This Event

The 2023 Lotus and Water Lily Festival will run from July 15th through July 22nd. The festival will feature eight days of cultural performances, classes, ranger programming and more! Each day of the festival will feature a different theme and will highlight the different perspectives that make of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens beautiful. Some days of the festival will have extended hours. Come visit the park to enjoy the varity of programs and see the water lilies and lotuses in bloom.