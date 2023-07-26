Lot 18 and the Montaines at the Public Option

Lot 18 is a DMV local alternative rock group, blending elements of classic, progressive and punk rock to create an energetic and explosive sound. They are a few tracks away from releasing their first EP, and are stoked to jam their way through another rockin’ night at Public Option.

Performing their debut show, The Montaines are excited to bring their brand new music to The Public Option. The band has also begun working on their debut EP this month, with music set to be released in August and September.