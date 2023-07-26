Saturday, July 29, 2023

Lot 18 and the Montaines at the Public Option

1601 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC
Brentwood

The Public Option

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15

About This Event

Lot 18 is a DMV local alternative rock group, blending elements of classic, progressive and punk rock to create an energetic and explosive sound. They are a few tracks away from releasing their first EP, and are stoked to jam their way through another rockin’ night at Public Option.

Performing their debut show, The Montaines are excited to bring their brand new music to The Public Option. The band has also begun working on their debut EP this month, with music set to be released in August and September.

Tags

Live performances

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, July 29, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

The Public Option
View Map