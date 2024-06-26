Los Fletcheros Federales
Saturday, June 29, 2024

Los Fletcheros Federales

801 E St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20004, US
Chinatown

Penn Social

$12 in advance (follow the link to buy tickets!), $15 at the door

About This Event

Los Fletcheros Federales, a cover band formed at the Fletcher School, will be giving a final performance on Saturday June 29!
Come dance to covers of songs from the 80s to 00s, ranging from the Killers to the Black Keys, Robyn, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and many more.
After performing for almost a decade in DC (with a long pandemic hiatus), Los Fletcheros Federales is putting on one last show of face melting rock music.

Date

Saturday, June 29, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

Location

Penn Social
