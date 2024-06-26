Los Fletcheros Federales, a cover band formed at the Fletcher School, will be giving a final performance on Saturday June 29!

Come dance to covers of songs from the 80s to 00s, ranging from the Killers to the Black Keys, Robyn, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and many more.

After performing for almost a decade in DC (with a long pandemic hiatus), Los Fletcheros Federales is putting on one last show of face melting rock music.