López de Heredia Wine Dinner
Friday, January 31, 2025

López de Heredia Wine Dinner

122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, District of Columbia
Shaw // Logan Circle

The Dabney

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Join acclaimed Chef Jeremiah Langhorne and The Dabney in celebrating famed Bodegas López de Heredia paired with Mid-Atlantic ingredients cooked over The Dabney’s iconic Hearth. The wines of Northwestern Spain are built to be paired with food over the fire.The 144-year estate is one of Rioja’s most celebrated, and continues to produce some of the finest age-worthy examples of Tempranillo in the world.  For years,The Dabney has collected vintages of Red, Rosé and Whites dating back to the 60’s and now it’s time to share. 6-course dining room tasting menu for $550/person and 3-course bar menu for $265/person.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, January 31, 2025 05:30 pm

Location

The Dabney
View Map