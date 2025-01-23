López de Heredia Wine Dinner

Join acclaimed Chef Jeremiah Langhorne and The Dabney in celebrating famed Bodegas López de Heredia paired with Mid-Atlantic ingredients cooked over The Dabney’s iconic Hearth. The wines of Northwestern Spain are built to be paired with food over the fire.The 144-year estate is one of Rioja’s most celebrated, and continues to produce some of the finest age-worthy examples of Tempranillo in the world. For years,The Dabney has collected vintages of Red, Rosé and Whites dating back to the 60’s and now it’s time to share. 6-course dining room tasting menu for $550/person and 3-course bar menu for $265/person.