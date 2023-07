As part of the Washington, D.C. community, the National Building Museum invites residents of each D.C. Ward to visit the Summer Block Party installation, Look Here, with free admission to all exhibitions during your specific Ward Day.

When is the Look Here Ward Day for my neighborhood?

July 20: Wards 1, 4, 5, and 6

August 3: Wards 3 and 8

August 17: Wards 2 and 7

I’m ready to visit the Museum, what do I need to know?

The Museum opens at 10 am on each Ward day.

Your Ward Day eligibility is determined by your zip code, please bring an ID or piece of mail with zipcode.

All visitors must check in at the Museum’s Visitor Center to receive their complimentary admission wristband in order to visit all of the exhibitions.

All children must be accompanied by an adult in the museum at all times. No more than 10 children per adult, please.

What activities will there be?