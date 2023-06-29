Look Here Exhibition

This year the National Building Museum presents the seventh Summer Block Party installation “Look Here” by Suchi Reddy. The installation fills the Museum’s colossal Great Hall while engaging, delighting, and even challenging visitors.

For Look Here, Reddy has designed a constellation of reflective fractals that visitors encounter on the oval ramp that fills the Museum’s Great Hall. Overhead are three oversized mirrored elements resembling fortune-teller toys, whimsical folded paper playthings beloved by generations of kids. The reflection of the Museum’s interior, the constant movement of the prismatic elements, and the changing sun create a spectacular contemplative space during the day and a lively entertainment space at night.

As visitors make their way along the ramp, they encounter iconic images of activist gatherings in Washington, DC such as the 1963 March on Washington, which marks its 60th anniversary this August. The photos underscore the idea that Washington was designed to not only house the seat of government but to be a physical representation of democratic ideals and beliefs. It furthers Reddy’s philosophy that buildings and landscapes impact how we feel and, in turn, shape our society.

As visitors come across these images in Look Here, they can see themselves in the reflective surfaces and join in these moments from our collective history.

At the peak of the ramp, visitors emerge into a round platform where they can recline on padded seating below a series of kaleidoscopic elements. These 8-foot-long kaleidoscopes reflect the striking architectural elements of the building including its eight massive Corinthian columns. At the center of the platform, an interactive volume reveals a kaleidoscopic experience to children and adults alike.

Look Here engages with the immense scale of the Great Hall, using perspective as a way to understand life as well as a mechanism to study architecture. Using the movement of the body through space to amplify experience, visitors can see shifting forms, both with the naked eye and their camera lenses.