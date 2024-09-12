Logan Circle | Art All Night
Saturday, September 28, 2024

Logan Circle | Art All Night

4 Logan Circle NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Dupont Circle Shaw // Logan Circle

Logan Circle

Free

About This Event

Celebrate the vibrancy of one of DC’s legacy LGBTQ+ corridors at Art All Night Logan Circle. A vendor market through 14th and P Streets on The Main Drag will highlight local makers and artisans. Activations and business specials will line the 14th street corridor. Finally, join the party at Logan Circle Park for The Art of Drag! With drag performers, art installations, DJs, and a dance party, this dazzling outdoor celebration will excite and entertain.

