Local Makers Workshop: Polymer Clay Earrings with Fresh Pear Jewelry

Join Hill Center & Fresh Pear Jewelry for our new series focused on local businesses and makers!

Learn the basics of creating polymer clay earrings! Your ticket includes enough materials to make at least 2 pairs of earrings and one pair of small studs.

Polymer clay is perfect for making colorful, lightweight statement jewelry. Learn the basics of creating handmade clay earrings with Alicia from Fresh Pear Jewelry. In this workshop you will learn how to…

Select a vibrant color palette for your earrings using color theory and a menu of bright colors perfect for summer

Create colorful surface patterns on your earrings, such as terrazzo, sprinkles, or squiggles

Properly cure your earrings in a home oven

Smooth and sand your earrings for a professional finish

Assemble your earrings using stud posts and jump rings

Please contact Alicia at [email protected] with any questions.

All materials will be provided