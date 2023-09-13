LizaBanks and Friends: A Half Hour Comedy Special Taping

DC Comedy veteran LizaBanks Campagna is taping her first ever half hour comedy special at Cafe Saint Ex on two shows at 7 and 9pm on Saturday night. LizaBanks performs regularly at clubs like the DC improv, the Comedy Loft, and Hotbed Comedy Club. She hosts the weekly Saturday show in the basement of Cafe Saint Ex which makes it the perfect place to film her half hour on the trials and tribulations of being a 23-year-old in Washington D.C. The special is aptly dubbed “23 and Me” and will be released on Youtube later this year. Join LizaBanks and friends for a night of laughter and fun that will live in infamy on the internet one day (maybe).