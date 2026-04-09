Living Earth Festival

Celebrate the transformational power of clay and the evolution of the museum’s iconic outdoor sculpture installation Always Becoming (2007) by Nora Naranjo Morse (Kha’p’o Owingeh [Santa Clara Pueblo]). Join the museum for a weekend of stories, artist demonstrations, hands-on activities, performances, and more centered on the relationship between art and the earth.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the museum will host programs reflecting on the ever-evolving nature of the country, communities, and future we share through the unique lens of “Always Becoming”, the site-specific sculptures by Nora Naranjo Morse (Kha’p’o Owingeh [Santa Clara Pueblo]) on the grounds of our Washington, DC museum. Made entirely of natural materials, including clay, straw, sand, soil, and wood, the sculptures were designed to reveal their inner structure over time. Their transitory nature reflects the relationship between Indigenous cultures and the land.