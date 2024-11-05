Live Standup Comedy with Ryan Donahue (HBO, Kimmel)

Friday, November 15

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Ryan Donahue

Ryan is a comedian, actor, and writer based in NYC. After making his network television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he’s made multiple appearances on HBO’s Crashing and Pause with Sam Jay , where he is also a staff writer. He’s performed at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, The Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, and The Great American Comedy Festival held in honor of Johnny Carson. Ryan has opened for Norm Macdonald, Tig Notaro, and his grandparents tell him he should meet David Letterman. If anyone has seen David, please relay this information to him. Thank you.

Featuring:

Benny Nwokeabia

Born in Washington, D.C. Benny is half Nigerian half Ethiopian but grew up overseas in Geneva, Switzerland. Benny blends his comedy with cultured quick witted jokes touching audiences from a range of different backgrounds with charisma cleverness and killer smile. He has worked with acts such as Matt Rife, Deray Davis, Nate Jackson, Zainab Johnson, Martin Amini, Ian Lara, Shapel Lacey, Tony Woods as well as others. Most recently auditioned in Montreal to be featured on Just For Laughs New Faces. He was named runner up in the Magoobys 2022 Comedian of the year competition and was named Winner of the DC Improv’s Comedy Kumite competition and most recently runner up in the 43rd Seattle international comedy competition. Was also named “top 10 funniest comedians working in Washington, D.C.” by the Washington Post.

Lily Brackett

Lily is a standup comedian who performs all around the DMV. She jokes about the area, work, and relationships. She’s a hilarious comedian making her mark on the comedy scene, and we’re excited to have her on the show.