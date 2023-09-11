Live Jazz: Joshua Espinoza Trio

One of the East Coast’s most popular jazz groups, Joshua Espinoza Trio blends jazz, pop, and folk music into a sound uniquely their own. Inspired by artists from Chick Corea to Herbie Hancock, and Billy Joel to the Eagles, their unique style transports audiences on a journey for the ears and mind alike. This show at the legendary Blues Alley in Georgetown celebrates the release of their album “Songs from Yesterday.”

There are two performances taking place, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m..