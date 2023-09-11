Monday, October 2, 2023

Live Jazz: Joshua Espinoza Trio

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Georgetown

Blues Alley

$25+

One of the East Coast’s most popular jazz groups, Joshua Espinoza Trio blends jazz, pop, and folk music into a sound uniquely their own. Inspired by artists from Chick Corea to Herbie Hancock, and Billy Joel to the Eagles, their unique style transports audiences on a journey for the ears and mind alike. This show at the legendary Blues Alley in Georgetown celebrates the release of their album “Songs from Yesterday.”

There are two performances taking place, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m..

Monday, October 2, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

