Live Comedy Starring Patrice DeVeaux

LIVE Standup comedy starring Patrice Deveaux

Friday, February 21, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux

Patrice is a rising star in comedy hailing from Richmond, Virginia, making waves on stages across the country and beyond. She has shared the spotlight with comedic legends like Orlando Jones, Adele Givens, Hannibal Buress, Mark Curry, and Tony Woods. A versatile talent, Patrice is not just a standup comedian but also a writer, producer, and creative curator.

Her television appearances include News One Now with Roland Martin, Fox Soul, Kill Tony, and Buzzfeed, along with a feature on Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience. Patrice has graced iconic stages such as the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, and the Apollo Theater in NYC, as well as performing internationally in the Netherlands. With her dynamic energy and sharp wit, Patrice is a comedic force to watch.

Feature: Amber Hendrix

Amber is a Richmond, Virginia-based comedian and producer who performs throughout the DMV area. A headline contributor for Reductress, Amber has opened for Dave Attell, Emily Catalano, Geoffrey Asmus, and Ginny Hogan, among others. Follow her on IG @amberjack_hendrix.Chris Porter

Chris Porter:

Chris is a rising comedic talent from Fredericksburg, VA, with roots stretching up and down the East Coast, from Florida to West Virginia and the DMV. Known for his laid-back yet electrifying stage presence, Chris has made waves in the comedy world, winning several stand-up competitions, including The Clash of the Comics at the Richmond Funny Bone and the Spring Comedy Competition at the Electric Palm.

With his unique blend of relatable storytelling and wild energy, Chris doesn’t just deliver laughs—he creates an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss.