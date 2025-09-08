Live Comedy Starring Chris Alan

Friday, September 19, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Chris Alan

Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories about his life ranging from his family to fatherhood, the military and marriage, coupled with quick-witted crowd interactions, the show can go anywhere at any time. Chris’s style keeps audiences engaged and on their toes.He has shared the stage and opened for some of the best working comedians in the country, comics such as Roy Wood Jr, Michael Che, Mark Normand, Neal Brennan, Hannibal Buress, Colin Quinn, Bruce Bruce, and others. He also hosts a growing weekly podcast–“Negro Please Radio”–which is available on all streaming platforms. He’s currently touring clubs and venues across the country.He is a retired 20-year veteran of the USAF, he is married and has a son.

Featuring: Sandi Benton

Sandi Benton is a New York-based comedian by way of Washington, DC. Described as “your friend’s weird sister,” Sandi delivers autobiographical jokes with enthusiasm and warmth. Her joyfully anxious comedy covers everything from her experience growing up with a trach to navigating recovery from addiction. Her vulnerability resonates with audiences at clubs and theaters across the country. She’s performed at festivals all over the US, including SF Sketchfest, Treefort, and Rubber City Comedy Festival. She was featured on Voices of America and has opened for Nicole Byer, Hannah Berner, Chad Daniels, and more.

Host: Joey Coon

Joey Coon is a DMV-based comedian who’s brought his sharp, playful wit to stages like the D.C. Improv, D.C. Comedy Loft, Magooby’s Joke House, Rams Head, Church of Satire Comedy Club, Don’t Tell Comedy, the National Cannabis Festival, and a host of questionable venues up and down the East Coast.

He’s performed alongside Tony Woods & Friends, the Washington Roast, and a lineup of nationally touring headliners.Known for his sometimes-dark, always-clever comedic style, Joey has a knack for making you laugh while questioning his moral compass—and maybe your own. (Spoiler: he’s still figuring it out, too.) His material dives into life, family, war, and the absurdities of the everyday, all delivered with a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin that makes him impossible to resist.