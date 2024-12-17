Live Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (HBO, Kimmel)

Friday, December 27

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner:

Casey James Salengo:

Casey is an NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar, and HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay. He performs at clubs, bars, road houses, carnival tents, erotic book stores, novelty keychain distributors, and any other venue that will have him all across the country. His debut album “Wild Country Phoenix,” and his Comedy Central web series “Casey Tries His Best,” are available wherever you get that kind of thing. He also has a podcast with his gorgeous wife Courtney Maginnis called “I Love You… But Your Music Sucks.”

Featuring:

Courtney Maginnis:

Courtney is a comedian and actress based in Brooklyn, NY. She performs standup all over the country and has been a part of the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, NY Comedy Festival, Underground Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival and more. Courtney has been featured in sketches for Comedy Central, HBO, and College Humor. She has been featured for a story on NPR’s Studio 360 as well as appeared on shows for Sirius XM. She is one of the stars of the popular web series NFL Fan Therapy, the co-host of the weekly podcast “I Love You But Your Music Sucks,” as well as a co-host for one of Thrillist’s best underground comedy shows in NYC, “Let’s See What Else,” every Tuesday night in the Lower East Side.

Glenn Lawrence:

Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised all over the U.S., Glenn Lawrence brings a quick witted style and quirky point-of-view to his comedy. His unique perspective has allowed him to grace stages all over the country from California to D.C. going in on topics from marriage to dating to raising kids, not necessarily in that order. During a journey of self-discovery, Glenn finally acknowledged his passion for entertaining on stage. A seasoned performer with hilarious observations and silly insights, Glenn has been cracking up anyone he meets from the time he was a toddler to adulthood. He has hosted, featured, and performed with comedians including Tony Rock, Paris Sashay, Katherine Blanford, and Willie Barcena. Glenn also has produced and directed multiple comedy specials including “Laid Back Maniac,” and “I Gotta Say Something.” His goal is to have you laughing and entertained and he always hits his mark.