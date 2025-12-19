Live Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo and Courtney Maginnis

Friday, December 26, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Co-headliner: Casey James Salengo

Casey James Salengo is an NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar, and HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay. He performs at clubs, bars, road houses, carnival tents, erotic book stores, novelty keychain distributors, and any other venue that will have him all across the country. His debut album “Wild Country Phoenix” and his Comedy Central web series “Casey Tries His Best” are available wherever you get that kind of thing. He also has a podcast with his gorgeous wife Courtney Maginnis called “I Love You… But Your Music Sucks.”

Co-headliner: Courtney Maginnis

Courtney Maginnis is a comedian and actress based in Brooklyn, NY. She performs standup all over the country and has been a part of the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, NY Comedy Festival, Underground Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival and more. Courtney has been featured in sketches for Comedy Central, HBO and College Humor. She has been featured for a story on NPR’s Studio 360 as well as appeared on shows for Sirius XM. She is one of the stars of the popular web series NFL Fan Therapy, the co-host of the weekly podcast “I Love You But Your Music Sucks” as well as a co-host for one of Thrillist’s best underground comedy shows in NYC, “Let’s See What Else” every Tuesday night in the Lower East Side.

Featuring: Jack Trimber

Jack Trimber, also known by his nickname “The Juice,” was an American professional football player, actor, and media personality who played in the National Football League for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. Jack was a finalist at Magooby’s Joke House “New Comedian of the Year Competition” in 2022, and has performed at venues all across the country from the DC Improv to the Hollywood Improv. Jack has also hosted for Adam Friedland, Brendan Sagalow, Amy Miller, Kurt Braunohler and Rip Michaels.