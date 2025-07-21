Live Comedy Starring Anthony DeVito (HBO, Colbert)

Friday, August 22, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Anthony DeVito

Originally from New Jersey, Anthony is a NYC-based comedian. He’s appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, was one of the “New Faces” at the 2012 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, has been on “This American Life,” AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and was the 2015 winner of Caroline’s March Madness. Also, his debut album “Dream Occupation” is available from Comedy Central Records.

In addition to stand-up, he was a writer on Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf, wrote for the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a writer/regular panelist on MSG’s People Talking Sports and Other Stuff. He’s also appeared on TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show, HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, and is a favorite on Sirius XM’s Bennington. You don’t want to miss this!

Featuring:

D.Lo

D.Lo, is a rising comedian from Baltimore, MD. Known for her quick wit and comebacks, she is a spitfire on the mic. She’s performed in clubs including, DC Improv, Comedy Loft of DC, Magoobys, The Port Comedy Club, Riddles, Funnybone (VA beach, Richmond, Connecticut), Kansas City Improv, and Helium St. Louis. D.Lo has performed all over the country with the likes of Mark Normand, Sam Morrill, Roy Wood, Flame Monroe, Rich Voss, Yamaneika Saunders, Jackie Fabulous, Damon Williams, Just Nesh, Sam Jay, Gina Yashere, Pierre, Michael Rappaport and various others.

Nick Deez

Nick Deez is a standup comedian from Virginia Beach, VA, bringing the laughs to the stage with his razor-sharp wit and observations on life’s absurdities. With a style that’s equal parts sarcastic and relatable, Nick has been making audiences laugh from the comedy clubs to the festivals. Be on the lookout for his debut special “Urn My Love” coming this fall.