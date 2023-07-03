Live Comedy Special Taping: Dee Ahmed

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
The DC Comedy LoftMore details
Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter with Dee Ahmed, a local favorite stand-up comedian from Washington, DC! With his natural goofiness, sharp wit, and hilarious observations, Dee’s Live Comedy Special Recording promises an unforgettable night of laughter. Don’t miss out on this comedic extravaganza with special guests and guaranteed laughs!
