Friday, July 14, 2023

Live Comedy Special Taping: Dee Ahmed

1523 22nd St. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

The DC Comedy Loft

$20

Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter with Dee Ahmed, a local favorite stand-up comedian from Washington, DC! With his natural goofiness, sharp wit, and hilarious observations, Dee’s Live Comedy Special Recording promises an unforgettable night of laughter. Don’t miss out on this comedic extravaganza with special guests and guaranteed laughs!

Date

Friday, July 14, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

The DC Comedy Loft
