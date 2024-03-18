Live Comedy Showcase Starring Winston Hodges

Friday, April 19

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

HEADLINER Winston Hodges:

Winston is from D.C. by way of Richmond. He’s toured all over the east coast, showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. He just taped a show for Don’t Tell Comedy’s Secret Sets and his videos have been viewed over a combined 20 million times online. He hosts the Dog Name podcast, his award winning special, “Grieving Productively,” is available on YouTube and his label debut album “Already Aware” is available on Apple/Spotify/Amazon. He recently taped a set for Don’t Tell Comedy! Winston has opened for Demetri Martin, Brian Regan, Mark Normand, Michael Che, and Dave Attell, to name a few.

FEATURING Matilda Epstein:

Matilda is a standup comedian and writer based in Washington, D.C. Her vulnerable, offbeat sense of humor is a quick hit with audiences. Her writing has been featured in Little Old Lady Comedy, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and Belladonna Comedy.

Kate Blansett:

Kate is a D.C.-based comedian who uses humor to process the minor traumas and slight inconveniences life has dealt her. Originally from Indiana, her comedy provides refreshing views on marriage and men, as well as surprisingly good tips on how to be a better ultimate frisbee player.

Angel Penn:

Angel is a Washington, D.C.-based comic famous for being the loudest laugh at any comedy show and supporting DMV comedy. Finally, he grabbed the mic to host and produce shows in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. He’s performed for the DC Improv, DC Comedy Loft, Story District, State Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, and Warner Theatre. Has worked with legends such as Dave Attell, the UK’s Russell Howard, and featured for SNL alum Kevin Nealon. His exploits and happenings can be found @angelbefunny on Instagram.