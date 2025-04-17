Live Comedy Showcase Starring Rahmein Mostafavi (FOX, SiriusXM)

LIVE Standup comedy starring Rahmein Mostafavi

Friday, April 25, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Rahmein Mostafavi

Rahmein Mostafavi charms crowds with comic timing and charisma developed throughout two decades of live performance. He addresses social and political topics with a combination of satirical and observational comedy, leaving audiences with a greater sense of purpose, sex appeal and the occasional leg cramp. Rahmein entered the stand-up world after working as a longtime cast member of “Shear Madness,” the acclaimed Kennedy Center improv/comedy whodunit. His natural joke writing ability, combined with his acting chops, has won him rave reviews in both the Washington area and around the country. He also produces events like a rockstar, bringing live comedy to venues in Maryland, DC and Virginia. He is also the creator and host of the national smash hit Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show.

Featuring:

Jenny Questell:

Jenny has loved to make people laugh since she was a little kid. Since then, she has gratefully opened for numerous headliners including Cristela Alonzo, Hannah Einbinder, and Jared Freid. Her comedy is clever, sarcastic, and at times, very dark. She is the co-host of the podcast “Isn’t it Romantic?” with fellow comedian Martin Phillips and is a regular at the DC Improv and has performed at the Kennedy Center and the Anthem. Instagram: @jennyismessy

Mike Brown:

Mike Brown, aka OlmikeB, first felt the nudge toward comedy in his hometown of Norfolk, VA where his affection for the art form was nurtured and cultivated.

After serving in the United States Army for nine years, and receiving numerous awards for his service and valor, OlmikeB decided it was time to launch his comedy career.

Mike started his matriculation into comedy by hosting shows at various venues throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Due to his friendly and engaging personality he is immediately likable, and his unique, yet earthy and energetic approach to humor led to him opening for acts like Beth Stelling, Dino Archie, and Lil Rel Howery. These experiences led to the auspicious establishment of his own production company–OMBvision. Mike went on to become a regular writer for “Da Jae Spot” and the locally produced TV show “The Tommy Taylor Show.”

OlmikeB’s captivating comedy skills are a perfect fit for the big screen. He currently possesses an IMBD credit for his role in the short film “A Family Affair,” written and produced by Tommy Taylor, Jr. This film was a beloved favorite at many film festivals. His other on-screen projects include; The Tommy Taylor Show, Capital Comedy Connection, and DCTV commercial “Anytime Anywhere.”