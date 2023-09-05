LIVE Comedy Showcase Starring Nationally-Touring Comedian Chris Alan

LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan

Friday, September 22, 2023

Chris Alan – Headliner

Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories about his life ranging from his family to fatherhood, the military and marriage, coupled with quick-witted crowd interactions, the show can go anywhere at any time. Chris’s style keeps audiences engaged and on their toes.

He has shared the stage and opened for some of the best working comedians in the country, comics such as Roy Wood Jr, Michael Che, Mark Normand, Neal Brennan, Hannibal Buress, Colin Quinn, Bruce Bruce, and others. He also hosts a growing weekly podcast–“Negro Please Radio”–which is available on all streaming platforms. He’s currently touring clubs and venues across the country.

He is a retired 20-year veteran of the USAF, he is married and has a son.

Ray Diva:

Comedian Ray Diva is a force to reckon with. She hit the ground running 10 years ago at the famous Gotham Comedy Club in New York, NY and has been making people laugh ever since. This wife and mother of four from Baltimore never misses a beat with her hilarious interpretation of her family life. Ray occasionally hosts Laffs on The Harbor (produced by Bob Sumner of Bad Boys of Comedy and Def Comedy Jam).

She is a regular on the comedy scene and some of her accomplishments include: The Baltimore Comedy Factory, The Funny Bone Comedy Club (Virginia), Jokes and Notes (Chicago), Magooby’s Joke House (Maryland), Uptown Comedy Club (Atlanta), Justin’s (Atlanta), The Laff House (Philadephia), and Comedy Zones.

Commercial for motion pictures: Produced, directed and appeared in “City Teachers” Comedy Episodes, Opened for Paul Mooney, Cedric “the Entertainer,” Gary Valentine, George Wilbourn, Joe Torry, Larry Lancaster, J Anthony Brown.

Eddie Morrison:

Eddie Morrison is a D.C.-based stand-up comedian. A native of the area, he regularly performs all over the DMV along with comedy venues throughout the country. His appearances include The Comedy Store, DC Improv, and The Kennedy Center as a part of the District of Comedy Festival.

Joey Friedman:

Joey began performing at her parent’s dinner table in Monsey, NY. As a cancer survivor, she has nothing to fear and delivers jokes with an unshakable frankness. She produces shows in the D.C.-area and can be found regularly hosting and featuring at the DC Improv.

Dead Horse Comedy Lounge

at Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor)

529 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202

8pm (Doors at 7)

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up Front Seating