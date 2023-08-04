Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman

Friday, August 18

Headliner: Matt Bergman

Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was afraid of criminals and decided stand-up comedy was the way to go.

It was a wise move. Bergman is easily relatable and versatile, a skillset that has opened the door to TV appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central Live, and a Dry Bar Comedy Special.

His recent album “Between You and I” was called “really tough to purchase” by his mother who still doesn’t understand how iTunes works. It was released on Helium Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM

Featuring:

Liz Barlow

Liz Barlow is a stand-up comic and essayist from Virginia Beach. She’s a DC comedy club fav, a Virginia club regular and can be seen doing dates with Nicole Byer on tour. When she’s not telling jokes or moming, she’s fat shaming her dog.

Daphne London

Daphne London is a singer songwriter from central Pennsylvania. She gives a unique blend of sweet melodic comedy with her guitar. Daughter of an immigrant, she was taught to perform at a young age and has been perfecting her own style of acoustic comedy jams. She performs in Maryland DC and Pennsylvania, with appearances at the DC Improv, Kennedy center and Punchline Philly. For more information on upcoming show dates check out her Instagram @lonesomelittleraindrop

Guy David Knoll

Guy David Knoll is an up and coming NYC-based comedian who keeps audiences howling with laughter. He’s performed at Stand Up NY, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, the Grisly Pear and comedy clubs all over the east coast. Guy might look like he’s twelve, but don’t underestimate the kid because he packs a hell of a punchline!

Dead Horse Comedy Lounge

at Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor)

529 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202

8pm (Doors at 7)

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up Front Seating