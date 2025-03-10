Live Comedy Showcase Starring Dewayne White (Prime, Apple+)

LIVE Standup comedy starring Dewayne White

Friday, March 14, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Dewayne White

Dewayne White is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after comics on the scene. He draws on his experiences as a combat wounded Army vet, husband and father with a no holds barred attitude. With irreverent observations and an infectious energy, Dewayne always delivers an unforgettable evening of laughter. He’s shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Josh Blue, Mark Normand, Sal Vulcano, and Jo Firestone.

Dewayne has performed at amazing clubs like Comedy and Magic Club, The Laugh Factory, The Funnybone, and Carolines on Broadway and regularly tours with Armed Forces Entertainment. His debut comedy special, “A Boy Named Shannon,” is out now on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Featuring:

Dale Dunlap:

Dale is a D.C. comic from Northern VA. She’s performed all over the DC area, up and down the east coast, as well as New Orleans, Austin, and Salt Lake City. Dale enjoys giving you a personal glimpse into her life, in hopes of making you laugh. She also hates writing bios.

Doug Bennett:

Doug, a Marine Corps veteran, comedian, actor, and radio host, brings a unique perspective to the stage. Known for his humorous take on life’s simpler things and how we tend to reinvent the wheel, Doug delivers comedy that makes you think as well as laugh. When he’s not on stage, Doug hosts “Conversations with Comedians” on NLGRADIO.COM and the Nempathy Show on Twitch, Facebook, and instagram.