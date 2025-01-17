Live Comedy Show Starring Sharief Johnson (SiriusXM, Starz)

Friday, January 24

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Sharief Johnson

Sharief is a multi-talented comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He has performed as a feature and headliner at major comedy clubs, venues, and colleges across the country. A standout in the comedy world, Sharief won a national competition produced by SiriusXM Radio and is regularly featured on SiriusXM’s Netflix Is a Joke syndicated radio show, Are You Still Listening.

In 2021, Sharief made his acting debut on Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s hit TV show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, where he continues to shine in his recurring role as “Damon,” now filming its fourth season. Beyond acting and comedy, Sharief has also modeled for Adidas and starred alongside one of the Curry brothers in a recent Under Armour commercial.

Featuring:

Christine O’Dea:

Christine is a New York-based comedian originally from Washington, D.C. She has brought her sharp wit and unique perspective to renowned venues such as the DC Improv, DC Comedy Loft, Magooby’s Joke House, and the Port Comedy Club.

Guy David Knoll

Guy Knoll is a New York City-based comedian who has performed at comedy clubs across the East Coast. In addition to stand-up, he is the producer and co-writer of the upcoming feature film A Christmas Party. Guy also co-hosts the popular Old Heads Comedy Show at St. Marks Comedy Club. Despite his youthful appearance—he’s 21 years old—his soul leans more toward 85.