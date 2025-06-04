Live Comedy Show Starring Naomi Karavani (Comedy Central, SiriusXM)

A live comedy show starring New York comic Naomi Karavani

Friday, May 20, 2025 8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Naomi Karavani

Naomi is a comedian and writer based in New York City who’s known for her sardonic wit and captivating stories. Her debut album “Firecracker” produced by Comedy Records can be heard on SiriusXM. She was a writer and cast member of the political satire show Redacted Tonight for five years. Her hour-long solo show “Dominant” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival received rave reviews. In New York City, she performs at the Comedy Cellar, The Stand, and New York Comedy Club. She’s also participated in Brooklyn Comedy Fest, NY Comedy Fest, Limestone Fest, Edinburgh Fringe Fest, Asheville, Cape Fear, Women in Comedy, and Bentzen Ball. She’s appeared on Comedy Central’s Night Out, NPR, Huffington Post, Las Culturistas, and Time Out NY.Featuring: Shelley KimShelley is a comedian, producer, and content creator based in Washington, D.C. A rising star, Shelley has been featured in the Washingtonian and “The Art of Comedy” on PBS and “Comedy in the Capital” on CBS. The Washington Post also listed her as one of the “10 Funniest Comedians Working in D.C. right now.” She has performed with national headliners including Ramy Youssef, Todd Barry, Dulce Sloan, and Judah Friedlander. Most recently, Shelley opened for Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper on their sold-out “America: For the Last Time” tour.Dom Rivera:Originally from Camden, NJ Dom Rivera landed in D.C. by way of the Air Force. Named one of D.C.’s “Comics to Watch,” in the Washington Post, Dom gives the crowd a glimpse into the mind of a Puerto Rican husband and father of three professionally diagnosed as anxious AF.