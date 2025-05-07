Live Comedy Show Starring Matt Ruby (MTV, Comedy Central)

Friday, May 30, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Matt Ruby

Matt Ruby is a comedian from New York City. His smart and dark brand of standup is “button-pushing” and “funny” according to the NY Times. His comedy has been filmed by Comedy Central, MTV, NBC/Seeso, and FOX. His newsletters (The Rubesletter and Funny How) have over 17,000 subscribers combined. He also hosts the podcast Kind of a Lot with Matt Ruby. He’s a regular at the legendary Comedy Cellar and tours around the country and internationally too.

Standupworld.com: “Matt’s a New York comedy beast. He’s sharp, dark, and funny. BOLO is his awesome special on YouTube, that’s something truly worth checking out. It’s Matt at his best: raw, real, and ripping into life’s absurdities with a signature edge the New York Times called ‘button-pushing’ and ‘funny.’ His style’s a mix of cerebral gut-punches and pitch-black humor. He’s one of the smartest voices in standup right now.”

Featuring:

Jasmine Burton:

Jasmine is a barred attorney from Los Angeles living and working in DC. Jasmine has performed stand up all throughout the DMV – including Room 808, Hotbed, DC Comedy Loft, The Port, and DC Improv – as well as opening and hosting shows for Tony Woods, Faizon Love, Aida Rodriguez, Zainab Johnson, Matt Rife, Earthquake, and other comics seen on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central. A blend of west coast and east coast swagger, Jasmine is best known for her high energy, punchlines, and hilarious infusion of the law and her life experience into her comedy. Jasmine brings an edgy, witty, and intellectual humor that keeps her audiences at the edge of their seat… or falling out of them.

Prince Arora:

Prince Arora is a NYC-based comedian who expertly blends his Indian heritage with his American lifestyle, creating a unique and hilarious perspective on everything from culture shock to the absurdities of modern-day life. Whether he’s navigating the chaos of relationships, the quirks of immigrant life, or the everyday oddities of the workplace, Prince’s comedic charm draws audiences in and keeps them laughing. He’s performed across the DC comedy scene, at universities, and recently made a splash as a finalist in Kumite XL, a comedy competition produced by DC Improv, featuring the city’s top comics. Prince’s storytelling is as captivating as it is funny, making him a rising star you don’t want to miss.