LIVE COMEDY Show Starring Anthony DeVito (HBO, Colbert)!

Friday, July 21

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner:

Anthony DeVito

Originally from New Jersey, Anthony DeVito is a NYC-based comedian. He’s appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, was one of the “New Faces” at the 2012 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, has been on “This American Life,” AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and was the 2015 winner of Caroline’s March Madness. Also, his debut album “Dream Occupation” is available from Comedy Central Records. In addition to stand-up, he was a writer on Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf, wrote for the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a writer/regular panelist on MSG’s People Talking Sports and Other Stuff. He’s also appeared on TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show, HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, and is a favorite on Sirius XM’s Bennington.

Featuring:

Jim Bryan

Jim is a comedian living on a south-central Pennsylvania farm with his wife, five children, and a slew of farm animals despite never planning on being a farmer…ever. Jim has been a comedian since 2002 and is a regular headliner throughout the mid-Atlantic region and has performed in NYC, Long Island, Las Vegas, Baltimore, D.C., and cities and towns in between at clubs such as Gotham Comedy Club, Governor’s, Caroline’s on Broadway, Greenwich, Harrisburg Comedy Zone, The Stand NYC, Comic Strip Live, Broadway, and Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, with acts such as Tony Woods, Mark Normand, Mike Lebovitz, Myq Kaplan, Ariel Elias, and more. Jim’s stand-up has been featured on Amazon Prime Video and Funny or Die.

Shelley Kim

Shelley is a comedian, producer, and content creator based in Washington, D.C. With her sharp material and charisma, Shelley has become a standout in the D.C. comedy scene. A rising star, Shelley has been featured in the Washingtonian, “The Art of Comedy” on PBS, and “Comedy in the Capital” on CBS. The Washington Post also listed her as one of the “10 Funniest Comedians Working in D.C. right now.” She has performed with national headliners including Ramy Youssef, Todd Barry, Dulce Sloan, and Judah Friedlander. Most recently, Shelley opened for Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper on their sold-out “America: For the Last Time” tour.