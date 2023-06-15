Thursday, June 15, 2023

10 1st St. SE, DC

Library of Congress

Live! at the Library is commemorating Juneteenth this year with an after-hours event. The night will include a discussion with author Renata Cherlise’s of her book “Black Archives: A Photographic Celebration of Black Life,” and the Library’s Prints & Photographs Division collection of Rosa Parks’ family photos. The same night musician and storyteller Robert B. Jones will be playing music and telling powerful stories.

