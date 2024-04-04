Saturday, April 27th, 2024 @ 1:00:pm
Paddlestar Galactica X
SPIN DC
Ford's TheatreMore details
Mark your calendars for the unforgettable theatrical experience that is “Little Shop of Horrors”! Follow the captivating story of Seymour Krelborn and his carnivorous companion, Audrey II, as they navigate a whirlwind of sci-fi, horror, comedy, and romance. This beloved musical promises non-stop entertainment and has earned its place as a cherished gem in the world of theater.
