Little Shop of Horrors
Monday, April 8, 2024

Little Shop of Horrors

511 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter

Ford's Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$53+

About This Event

Mark your calendars for the unforgettable theatrical experience that is “Little Shop of Horrors”! Follow the captivating story of Seymour Krelborn and his carnivorous companion, Audrey II, as they navigate a whirlwind of sci-fi, horror, comedy, and romance. This beloved musical promises non-stop entertainment and has earned its place as a cherished gem in the world of theater.

Tags

Performing artsLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, April 8, 2024 06:30 pm

Location

Ford's Theatre
View Map