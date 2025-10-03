All boys and ghouls are invited for the 14th Annual Little Goblins Parade!

Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM

12:30 PM — Assemble at Ross Elementary (1730 R Street NW, Washington, DC)

12:45 PM — Trick-or-Treat Parade down 17th Street, ending at Stead Park

1:00-3:00 PM — Party continues at Stead Park (1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC)

Join your community parade from Ross Elementary down 17th Street to trick or treat at the stores along the way, ending at Stead Park for a Halloween party! There will be music, performers, candy, photo ops, games, giveaways, and more.

This community event is brought to you by Friends of Stead Park, DC Department of Parks and Recreation, and generous local businesses.